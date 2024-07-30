Sikkim's Guv-Designate Om Prakash Mathur receives warrant of appointment at Raj Bhavan

Gangtok, Jul 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday and was presented with the warrant of appointment as the governor by Chief Secretary V B Pathak at the Raj Bhavan here.

The 72-year-old Governor-Designate was also given the guard of honour by the 13th battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police).

Mathur will take oath as the Sikkim governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Besides the chief secretary, Sikkim DGP A K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, Raj Bhavan Secretary J D Bhutia, Gangtok District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare, SSP Tenzing Loden and other senior officials also called on the Governor-Designate.

Mathur began his career as an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan before joining the BJP. He served as the state BJP president and was a former member of Rajya Sabha. PTI KDK ACD