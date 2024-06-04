Sikkim's lone LS MP thanks CM Tamang for giving opportunity to serve people

Gangtok, Jun 4 (PTI) Sikkim's lone newly-elected Lok Sabha member Indra Hang Subba on Tuesday profusely thanked the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo and the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state in the Parliament.

"I must thank my leader Prem Singh Tamang first for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Sikkim by raising the issues of the state in Parliament," he told reporters.

"I did my best to raise the issues of Sikkim in Lok Sabha in the first term and will continue to do the same this term," the 35-year-old Subba said.

The young MP also thanked the SKM leaders and cadres for the party's victory in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls and said that the stupendous results would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of the party brass.

Subba thanked the people of Sikkim for recognising his service and reposing faith in him as their representative in the Parliament and said he would endeavour to live up to their expectations.

Earlier, after winning the elections by a thumping 80,810 votes over his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP-S) in the line Lok Sabha seat, the newly elected MP called on the chief minister at the latter's official residence in Mintokgang where Tamang garlanded him with 'Khada' (a traditional scarf) and congratulated him over the victory.

"His achievement as the lone MP representing Sikkim is commendable and reflects the trust and confidence the people of Sikkim have placed in him and the SKM party," the chief minister said and thanked the people of Sikkim for casting their valuable votes in favour of Subba.

"I am certain he will continue to represent our beloved state and work for the welfare of the people," Tamang said.

It may be mentioned that the SKM's victory in the one lone Lok Sabha seat comes two days after a landslide mandate in the assembly polls, with the ruling party winning 31 out of 32 seats.

Meanwhile, SKM supporters gathered at the district collectorate premises to celebrate the party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls also.

The supporters chanted the names of Subba and the SKM supremo Tamang soon after he came out of the district collector's office after receiving the certificate of victory.

The 35-year-old sitting MP polled 1,64,396 votes, while Basnett bagged 83,566 votes to secure the second position. Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate PD Rai stood third with 77,171 votes.

Basnett later resigned as the CAP-S president, taking moral responsibility for his party's rout in the elections.