Silent demographic invasion going on in West Bengal, alleges BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP member Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of disturbing the demography of the state by allowing a "silent demographic invasion" of Rohingyas and creating a passage for them to disturb the balance in other states, including Jharkhand and Bihar.

Participating in the debate to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha, he claimed that the entire demographic balance of the area has been disturbed due to infiltration.

Today, Babri Masjid is being constructed in West Bengal, which is the holy land of Vande Mataram. This is even being constructed after the verdict of the Supreme Court. People of the entire nation are against it, he said.

"A silent demographic invasion is on. The entire demographic balance has been disturbed by this infiltration. A government openly invites the Rohingya and brings the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into West Bengal. For the Rohingya, a donation box is placed openly. What will happen to that state and the rest of the country?" he said.

Bhattacharya further said that by creating a passage through West Bengal, they have altered the demographic balance of Bihar, Jharkhand, Seemanchal and Vananchal areas.

Bhattacharya finished his 15-minute speech, which was interrupted by opposition members, with the Pakeezah song "chalo dildar chalo chand ke paar chalo" and said Let's see how far it will go.

Sana Satish Babu of TDP said that even today, singing Vande Mataram inspires love and confidence across our country. Vande Mataram was not restricted to one region. It travelled across linguistic and cultural borders, he said.

"In Andhra Pradesh, the Swadeshi movement was known widely as the Vande Mataram movement. It was fuelled by visits from national leaders such as Bipin Chandra Pal in 1907, whose speeches in coastal Andhra sparked an intellectual and moral awakening. His calls for self-reliance led to the establishment of national schools and colleges where the day often begins with the singing of Vande Mataram," he said.

"As a proud son of Nellore of AP, I carry a special pride in highlighting my region's extraordinary contribution, many of which were directly shaped by ideals embodied in Vande Mataram," he said, adding, "its legacy is not merely to be celebrated, but to be carried forward.

Baburam Nishad of the BJP alleged that the opposition is trying to do appeasement in the singing of the national song.

Dinesh Sharma (BJP) said that when Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave lyrics, this became a spark for the national movement and the pulse of revolution.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) said the true history of 150 years of Vande Mataram has reached the people of the country after the opposition presented the true chronology of its history in the House.

She further alleged that the real history of the country is being diluted after 2014 through social media platforms such as WhatsApp.

"In his speech, Home Minister (Amit Shah) said that this is a celebration, absolutely. But this was not a celebration for BJP because in his own speech, he talked about polarisation, he talked about running his political agenda," she said.