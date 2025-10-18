Silent march foiled in Leh, held peacefully in Kargil; leaders welcome judicial probe

Leh, Oct 18 (PTI) A planned silent march, jointly called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) as part of their agitation for statehood and safeguards under sixth schedule of the constitution, was thwarted here on Saturday as authorities imposed strict security measures and suspended mobile internet.

However, Kargil witnessed a peaceful silent march with KDA leaders condemning the restrictions in Leh but welcomed the announcement of a judicial probe into the September 24 firing incident that left several people dead and scores of others injured.

Officials said police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in Leh and adjoining areas amid a call by the two agitating groups for a two-hour silent march from 10 am and three-hour black out from 6 pm across Ladakh to express solidarity with those who lost their lives in widespread violence on September 24, were injured or unlawfully detained.

Fearing law and order, the authorities' imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in Leh, suspended mobile internet services and also ordered closure of educational institutions to maintain law and order, they said.

"We have called for a silent march to peacefully highlight our demands but the administration, by using its might, have demonstrated its failure. They have deployed forces in strength and did not allow the people to assemble for the march,” Anjuman Imamia president and a member of LAB Ashraf Ali Barcha told reporters.

He said the government should hold talks with the people rather than employing such curbs to browbeat them.

Anjuman Moin ul Islam chief Abdul Qayoom claimed that the co-chairman of the LAB, Chering Dorjay, was also put under house arrest, appealing people not to make any attempt to reach the venue of the march in view of the stringent security measures.

“We do not want any confrontation and will not allow anyone to fail the talks (with the centre government). We will meet again and decide the future course of action,” he said.

In Kargil, hundreds of people led by KDA leaders, including co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, held a peaceful march from Hussaini Park to the main bus stand after passing through the main bazaar.

The participants were wearing black bands and carrying placards reiterating their demand for statehood and safeguards under sixth schedule.

“We welcome the centre’s decision to order a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh and want the government to announce unconditional release of all detained persons including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and adequate compensation for the families of four slain persons and those injured,” Sajjad Kargali said addressing the gathering.

Later talking to reporters, Karbalai condemned the curbs placed on the LAB leadership and the people in Leh and said “such oppressive steps are not acceptable to the peace loving people of Ladakh”.

“We welcome the judicial inquiry and want the government to take two more steps before resuming dialogue. We are always in favour of talks -- in the past, today and tomorrow. Let the government announce compensation for the victims and order release of detained persons,” he said, adding that the talks should be specifically held on statehood and extension of sixth schedule to Ladakh.

He said the people of Ladakh are not tired or ready to bow and cannot be frightened as well. "We are ready for any type of sacrifice for our legitimate demands." Karbalai thanked the civil society of the country who supported them in the aftermath of the Leh violence and demanded action against those who tried to tarnish the image of the people of Ladakh by dubbing them as anti-national.