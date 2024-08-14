Silent protest, candlelight vigil by Sikkim students demanding justice for doctor’s murder

Gangtok, Aug 14 (PTI) Hundreds of MBBS students from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, along with students from Sikkim Manipal University and faculty members of Central Referral Hospital Manipal, on Wednesday organised a silent protest rally and candlelight vigil, demanding justice for the alleged rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, a student representative said "infinite dreams, infinite hope, infinite hard work, and infinite dedication" had been shamelessly and mercilessly destroyed by this horrific incident.

The rally participants strongly condemned the heinous crime that ended the dreams of a budding doctor. They also offered heartfelt condolences to the victim's bereaved family.

