Silent revolution taking place in Tamil Nadu: TVK

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) Feb 9 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK on Monday said that a silent revolution has begun in Tamil Nadu and took a swipe at the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK for failing to fulfill prior commitments.

The TVK held its regional public consultation here for its election manifesto.

Later, addressing reporters, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Arun Raj said the manifesto would not be a tool to deceive voters.

"We can see a silent revolution taking place in Tamil Nadu. This revolution means a Vijay for every house and a TVK volunteer for every street," Raj said, highlighting the party's grassroots integration.

"People told us they gave petitions in 2014 and 2021, but those remain unfulfilled despite being in the election manifestos. They are now approaching our leader with mental resolve, saying only you can do this," he said.

Detailing public grievances, Raj said basic needs like drinking water, sewage facilities, and quality medical and educational infrastructure remain unaddressed in many regions.

He specifically highlighted a regional demand to make Tiruchirappalli the second capital of Tamil Nadu to foster industrial growth.

On the liquor issue, he said there was widespread requests for prohibition.

"Many women and organisations have asked for a reduction in the number of liquor shops and their operating hours. The committee will consolidate these views for a final decision by our leader," he added.

The party also accused the ruling DMK of "democratic stifling" by using Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to restrict TVK’s public meetings.

"How does DMK get permission for a massive conference in Erode in a day, while we are told that for a crowd of over 50,000, we must apply 30 days in advance? This shows DMK is scared and trying to prevent our leader from meeting the people," Raj alleged.

Reiterating that TVK was not founded on the reliance of alliances, Raj quoted Vijay’s previous stance: "Whether friendly forces join or not, TVK has the strength and public support to contest alone and form a government." He added that any final decision on coalitions or Vijay's specific constituency would be announced by the leader at the appropriate time.

Responding to corruption allegations from Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, "The AIADMK chief has been a chief minister. He should first know what corruption is. Until now, our leader has never held a government post, so on what basis can he call it corruption?" Palaniswami had leveled a corruption charge against Vijay following a Madras High Court ruling.

The AIADMK chief cited the court verdict as evidence that Vijay is "corrupt," questioning how someone with such a record could promise "clean governance." Recently, Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by TVK founder and actor Vijay challenging the Rs 1.5 crore penalty imposed on him by the Income Tax Department for undisclosed income of Rs 15 crore in the financial year 2015-16.

Raj clarified that the party is following legal procedures in the I-T issue and has the option to appeal. PTI JR JR KH