Silk campaign launched in Latur

Latur, Nov 20 (PTI) The 'Maha Silk Campaign' was launched in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, an official said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 'silk chariot' designed by the District Silk Office, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said farmers should be encouraged to take up sericulture as it gives good yields even with less water.

Sericulture, or silk farming, clusters must be made in the district, she added.

"Sericulture is more profitable for farmers than conventional agriculture. A total of Rs 3.97 lakh subsidy is given under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for sericulture farming, which gives more income than sugarcane in less water," the collector said.

The 'Maha Silk Campaign' will go on till December 20 and the chariot will cover 52 villages in the district to create awareness about sericulture and its benefits, District Silk Development Officer SB Varat said. PTI COR BNM BNM