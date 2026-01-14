Silk kite, replica of Diamond DA62 propeller aircraft gifted to German Chancellor

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A wall-mountable silk kite crafted from one of India's most prestigious textiles, Patola silk, and a custom pilot logbook made from high-quality leather are among the gifts presented to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his just-concluded visit to India.

The gifts include a hand-crafted brass replica of Chancellor Merz's Diamond DA62 propeller aircraft created by skilled artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, an internationally renowned centre for metal craftsmanship, officials said on Wednesday.

Finished with gold plating, the piece reflects a blend of precise technical processes and human artistry.

Inspired by an aircraft known for efficiency, safety, and advanced design, the replica symbolises forward-looking leadership and responsible governance. Combining German aeronautical design with Indian metalworking expertise, the artefact represents cooperation, shared values and a strong, evolving partnership between the two nations, the officials said.

The German leader was given a custom pilot logbook crafted from high-quality leather chosen for durability and graceful ageing. Featuring subtle gold embossing, it combines dignified aesthetics with functional elegance.

Produced in India by skilled craftsmen, the logbook reflects the country's tradition of fine leatherwork adapted to contemporary design standards.

Emphasising consistency, refinement, and longevity, it symbolises precision, foresight, and meticulous effort -- core values shared by aviation and leadership, officials said.

Merz was also given a wall-mountable silk kite crafted from Patola silk, one of India’s most prestigious textiles originating from Patan in Gujarat.

Woven using the rare double-ikat technique -- where both warp and weft threads are resist-dyed before weaving-- the fabric embodies exceptional precision, patience and foresight, producing perfectly aligned motifs visible on both sides.

The traditional geometric and floral patterns symbolise balance, continuity, and harmony. Shaped into a kite, the textile draws on India's cultural association of kite flying with aspiration and freedom, transforming a once-ephemeral object into a lasting artefact of meaning.

The form also creates a subtle cultural dialogue between India and Germany, linking India's reverence for time-honoured craftsmanship with Germany's values of engineering excellence, structural clarity and respect for process, the officials said. PTI ACB RT