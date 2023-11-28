Silkyara tunnel success: Nation salutes trapped workers' resilience, says Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed happiness over rescue of the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, saying the nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure even at great personal risk.

Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance, Murmu said.

"I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history," Murmu said in a post on X.

Rescuers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for over almost 17 days.

