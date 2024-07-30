Silt and vegetation in holding ponds caused water-logging in Navi Mumbai on July 21: civic body

Thane, July 30 (PTI) Water-logging in low-lying areas of Navi Mumbai amid heavy rains on July 21 was prima facie caused by the decreased capacity of holding ponds due to silt accumulation and mangrove growth, prompting the civic body to form a special panel which will rope in IIT experts to find a solution.

Navi Mumbai, the satellite city of Mumbai, is located in the Konkan division and across two districts, Thane and Raigad. It is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Navi Mumbai planned and developed by state agency CIDCO, comprises several wetlands and mangroves.

Heavy rainfall of 139 mm on Sunday combined with a high tide flooded many areas across Vashi, Nerul, Sanpada, and Kalamboli.

Civic officials found that holding ponds, designed to manage rainwater, have suffered from decreased capacity due to silt accumulation and mangrove growth, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

Originally constructed in Dutch style to accommodate rainwater and prevent urban flooding, these holding ponds are vital for draining excess water to creeks after low tides. However, their effectiveness has been compromised by sediment and vegetation, causing water to accumulate in low-lying areas when high tides coincide with heavy rain, it said.

The civic body has decided to form a special committee, to be headed by NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde, with CIDCO chief planner Ravindra Kumar Mankar, and retired planner Ravi Kumar, as its members.

This panel will review historical data from 2005 and work on renewing natural drains and holding ponds, utilising the expertise of IIT experts to enhance the city's rainwater management systems, the release said. PTI COR NSK