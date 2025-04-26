Silt removed from drains have to be disposed in 24 hours: PWD minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Apr 25 ( PTI) Delhi minister Parvesh Verma directed the PWD department to revise guidelines on desilting and ensure that silt taken out of drains are removed within 24 hours.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also set the deadline to desilt all stormwater drains by the end of May well ahead of monsoon in the city. So far, 50 km of drains have been desilted and remaining 1400 km are to be cleaned by May 31, Verma told reporters.

"The contractors will now be required to remove debris and malba extracted from drains within 24 hours. The move comes after repeated complaints about debris lying unattended on city roads," the minister said.

Earlier, the contractors were given two days to pick up the silt, but there were complaints from residents that, in some cases, even the two-day rule was not followed.

"We have taken up this issue seriously and it has been specifically communicated that one day is enough for debris to dry and then they have to remove it, else there would be action on them," Verma added.

Under the new policy, contractors will no longer be paid based on the quantity of debris removed. Instead, their payment will depend on the functionality of drains, ensuring they remain unblocked, he said.

The city has been divided into 35 zones, where desilting work has begun.