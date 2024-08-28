Silver, electronic items, sarees seized from Shillong-Dhaka bus, 3 held

Shillong, Aug 28 (PTI) A joint team of BSF, police and Customs seized silver, sarees and electronic items worth Rs 50 lakh from Shillong-Dhaka bus in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district and apprehended three persons all Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly smuggling the items, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a raid on the Bangladesh-bound bus at Dawki on Monday evening.

A huge consignment of silver, sarees and electronic items worth close to Rs 50 lakh were found hidden in compartments of the bus, a BSF official told PTI.

He said the bus staff, including the driver and handymen, failed to provide satisfactory documents to substantiate the presence of the items.

The three apprehended persons all bus staff and the seized items were handed over to the Customs, he said.

There were 24 passengers in the bus when the incident happened and they were all escorted to their home country without any hindrance, a customs official told PTI.

The Shillong-Dhaka Maitri Bus service has been operational since 2014. PTI JOP RG