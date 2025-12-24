Silver heist: Three detained in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur, Dec 24 (PTI) A gang of unidentified men struck a jewellery store here and decamped with around 140 kg of silver ornaments valued at nearly Rs three crore, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the burglars broke open the shop’s shutter and door locks on Monday night and carried out the theft without leaving behind any immediate clues.

The burglary came to light on Tuesday morning when shop staff arrived to open the showroom and found the locks broken, following which the police were informed.

Officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

“Special teams were formed to trace the accused, and efforts were intensified after it was found that the thieves had also stolen the CCTV DVR from the premises,” a police officer said.

The burglars entered the shop at 12.10 am and spent over three hours. Initially, they attempted to break open the lock using an iron rod, but later cut it using a cutter to gain entry.

The accused reportedly filled three bags with silver ornaments and fled the scene at around 3.10 am. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The police have detained three suspects in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were involved in similar crimes elsewhere, police added.

PTI GMS ROH