Silver idol of Lord Ganesha, sacred symbols stolen from Thane temple

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have launched an investigation after a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, many sacred symbols and cash were stolen from a temple, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The theft was committed at the Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said.

A silver Ganesha idol weighing 7 kg, a ‘trishul’ (trident), a metal snake, copper vessels, a table fan and cash were stolen from the shrine, said the official from Naupada police station.

No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR NR