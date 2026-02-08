Silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore stolen from house in Rajkot; one held

Rajkot, Feb 8 (PTI) Gujarat police have arrested one person in connection with the theft of 120 kg of silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from a house in Rajkot city, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police have apprehended Pradeep Prajapati and recovered 40 kg of silver he had stolen from a house in the Ranchhod Nagar area in the wee hours of February 4, the official said.

Search operations were underway in Surat and Vadodara to nab another key suspect involved in the crime, he said.

"Investigations revealed that the contraband was being taken to Mehsana for sale, and the crime branch intercepted the shipment," he said.

The complainant, Atul Busa, informed the police that he had kept the jewellery at his friend's house and later learnt from him about the theft, the official said.

A CCTV footage showed three men entering the house around 2.30 am and leaving in a car with some bags, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.