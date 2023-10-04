Silver jubilee celebrations: IPU to offer 'one-time chance' to students who couldn't complete degrees

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has decided to offer a "one-time chance" to the students who couldn't complete their degrees over the past 25 years, its vice-chancellor said on Wednesday.

The university held a press conference here earlier in the day during which Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma shared details about a host of programmes that will be held from October 5-10 as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

Later, interacting with PTI, he also shared that the GGSIPU will "honour 25 research scholars" working in the field of healthcare.

The silver jubilee celebrations kicked off last December and are set to continue until December this year, he said.

During this jubilee period, the university is not only focusing on academic endeavours, but also recognising excellence in healthcare.

As part of the university's ongoing silver jubilee celebrations, ''we will be offering a one-time chance to students who, for various reasons, couldn't complete their degrees over the past 25 years,'' Verma told PTI.

This initiative demonstrates the university's commitment to supporting educational pursuits and providing opportunities for academic achievement, he said.

Last year, Delhi University, which turned 100 in 2022, had announced a "centenary" chance to students who could not complete their degree for some reason to return to the university and take their exams.

People living in Delhi and neighbouring cities can come for free health check-ups, attend talks by experts, get medical tests done during a 'health mela' that will be hosted by the university at Talkatora Indoor Stadium starting Thursday.

The Ministry of Ayush, Central Health Education Bureau, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences and other organisations related to healthcare sector are participating in this event, besides affiliated institutes of the university, he told reporters.

Additionally, people can take part in a range of daily activities, including singing, music, dance, plays, quizzes, debates, and stand-up comedy, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere at the the 'Silver Jubilee Health Mela', Verma said.

The Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is the first University established in 1998 by Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Its main campus is built on more than 60 acres in Dwarka. PTI COR KND CK