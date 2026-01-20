Silver worth Rs 1.78 crore seized in Jharkhand's Giridih, 1 held

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district after silver worth Rs 1.78 crore was seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Police caught the man during a vehicle checking drive under Rajdhanwar police station limits on Monday, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar said, "We received a tip-off that a criminal gang was attempting to sell a consignment. During a vehicle checking drive, the police arrested a person named Hazrat Ansari along with the consignment. We seized six melted silver bars weighing 32.5 kg and other silver ornaments weighing around 3 kg from two bags he was carrying in a four-wheeler." The estimated market value of the seized silver items is around Rs 1.78 crore, the police said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Rajdhanwar police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said. PTI RPS RPS RG