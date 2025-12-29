SIM card issued to Sena MP Waikar misused after it goes missing; one person booked

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly misusing a SIM card issued to Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar for official parliamentary work, Mumbai police said on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by Waikar's personal assistant Arun Kulkarni, the card had gone missing when the Mumbai North West MP was shifting residence in Andheri, an MIDC police station official said.

"The SIM card was issued to Waikar for official parliamentary work. We found it was active and being misused. Our probe found one Prabhat Nasrin allegedly retained and used the SIM card between October 2024 and November this year. He was also projecting himself as a public servant associated with the MP," the official said.

The police has initiated an examination of call detail records, service provider logs and other technical data to ascertain for what purposes the SIM card was misused, he added.

A case was registered on Sunday under section 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), though no one has been arrested as yet. PTI ZA BNM