SIM card, mobile phone hidden by inmate found in Indore jail

Indore, Jan 1 (PTI) A mobile phone hidden in the toilet and a SIM card concealed in a biscuit wrapper by an inmate in Indore's Central Jail have been recovered, an official said on Monday.

Indore Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said the items were found during a routine search.

It was found that Zubair (40), an undertrial facing attempt to murder charges, had kept a SIM card in a biscuit wrapper, Sonkar said.

"After the recovery of the SIM card, we started searching for mobile phones. Zubair had hidden a mobile phone wrapped in a plastic bag in the jail toilet, which was recovered with the help of conservancy workers," she said.

Appropriate legal steps are being taken against Zubair, the official informed.