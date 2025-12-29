Simhashta Kumbh Mela 2027: Maharashtra govt starts 'Purohit-Kanishtha Sahayak Purohit' course

Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's Skill Development department has started the 'Purohit-Kanishtha Sahayak Purohit' (Junior Assistant Priest-Vedik Sanskar Junior Assistant) course against the backdrop of the Simhashta Kumbh Mela 2027 in Trimbakeshwar-Nashik, officials said on Monday.

The course, which is open to members of all communities, however, is facing opposition from some 'purohits' who claimed helming such Vedic rituals required "Upnayana Sanskar".

"With a large number of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the Kumbh Mela, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Mangalprabhat Lodha had announced a short-term employment-oriented course. As a result, the 21-day course was developed by the state Skill Development Department and Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (Ramtek)," an official said.

Students in the 12-45 age group are being taught details of Vedic rituals, their set up, mantra chanting, material related to various rituals and Hindu rites, etc, he said.

"On completing the 21-day training, candidates will get a certificate based on their performance and attendance. Based on it, they can do helm rituals or assist other priests," he said while adding, however, that the Kumbh Mela and the training course do not have any connection.

"Students from all communities, including Brahmins, are being trained. A 10-day course will be conducted later, during which Kumbh related training will be given," emphasised Dr Amit Bhargav, head of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University's Vedvidya department.

However, there is strong opposition to the course from a segment of 'purohits'.

"Without 'Upnayana Sanskar', one cannot learn the Vedas. One has to wear the 'Yadnopavit' (sacred thread)' for it. Therefore, the question of caste and community arises. Even our 'yajmanas' (customers)' will not accept someone other than a Brahmin as purohit to conduct rituals," 'purohit' Hemant Pisolkar claimed.

"Our children spend at least seven years to learn 'Sanhitas'. How can people learn even small rituals and mantras in such a short time?" he questioned. PTI COR BNM