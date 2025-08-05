Simhastha 2028 will be historic: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said his government will ensure that the 2028 Simhastha Kumbha Mela at Ujjain becomes a historic event.

New `ghats' or bathing platforms are being built along the Kshipra river in Ujjain, so that at least five crore people can take the holy dip in 24 hours, he said on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Public Vani newspaper.

"Simhastha 2028 will be made a historic event, and 30 km of ghats are being built for it. It will prove to be very convenient for devotees," he said.

Yadav also launched the newspaper's mobile app and its Rewa edition on this occasion, in the presence of the Group Head Mrigendra Singh.

Development of places of religious and spiritual importance is necessary, the chief minister said.

"Today, Ujjain is an important center of spiritual tourism. Earlier people in the city used to wait for development works for 12 years, awaiting the Simhastha. But, now works of permanent importance are being done in Ujjain," he added. PTI MAS KRK