Simhastha Kumbh Mela to begin in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar on Oct 31 next year

Nashik/Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with the traditional hoisting of flags at the two prominent pilgrimage towns, while the first 'Amrut Snan' or ritual dip in the Godavari river will take place on August 2, 2027.

The much-awaited dates were announced at a meeting of sadhus and mahants in Nashik chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said the world would be awestruck by the scale of arrangements to be made for the magnificent congregation.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with 'Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik.

On July 29, 2027, 'Nagar Pradakshina' will be held at Nashik, while the first 'Amrut Snan' will be held on August 2, 2027. The second Amrut Snan will be held on August 31, 2027, and the third and last one will be held in Nashik on September 11, 2027 and on September 12, 2027, at Trimbakeshwar.

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

The previous Simhastha Kumbha Mela was held at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in the year 2015-16. The Kumbh Festival is traditionally held at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, Prayag (Allahabad), Haridwar, and Ujjain. Ardh Kumbh is held at Prayag and Haridwar after every six years.

The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh is unique as Vaishnav Akhadas and Shaiva Akhadas bath separately here.

Fadnavis said the meeting was attended by seers of all 13 main "akhadas" and representatives of the Purohit Sangh.

He said those who attended the meeting were provided details of the works being carried out by the state government for organising the mega event, among the largest in the world.

"Tenders of works costing Rs 4000 crore have been issued. Tenders for another set of works entailing expenditure of Rs 2000 crore will also be issued soon. Work on the sewage treatment plant (STP), cleaning of Godavari river and land acquisition for 'Sadhugram' are in progress as well," Fadnavis told reporters.

On crowd control and management to ensure there is no stampede-like situation, the CM said 'Amrut Snan' dates have been announced and since the event will run for a long time, devotees need not rush just on particular days and must space out their visits.

"The government is making every effort to make Simhastha Kumbh Mela a memorable and very well-planned affair," Fadnavis asserted.

He also accepted a suggestion during the meeting from Mahant Rajendradas Maharaj that 'shahi snan' should be called 'Amrut Snan' the way it was done in the recently concluded Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"Maharashtra Government will make every possible effort to ensure that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is held in a safe, pure, and sacred atmosphere," Fadnavis said, adding that all necessary facilities will be made available for the devotees.

He said since Kumbh Mela symbolises the ancient Indian culture, it draws attention from across the world.

"With everyone's cooperation, a magnificent and memorable event will be organised that will leave the world in awe," Fadnavis added.

The processions and spiritual direction of Kumbh are led by akharas (monastic orders), sadhus, and mahants, while the state government's role is to serve and provide the best possible amenities.

The chief minister assured excellent facilities by the government and accommodating the feedback of sadhus and mahants for better planning.

"Unlike 2015, when there was little preparation time, this time, with ample lead time, the government is aiming for thorough preparation," he said.

Noting that preserving the sanctity and continuous flow of the Godavari River is the primary objective of the Kumbh, Fadnavis said projects to manage sewage and wastewater are underway to ensure that only clean water enters the river.

"Efforts are being made to maintain water purity by preventing pollution and planning for uninterrupted river flow, ensuring clean water during and after the Kumbh Mela," Fadnavis said.

He said necessary facilities would be provided to the Akharas. A road network is being developed across the city for the Kumbh. Crowd management plans at places like Kushavarta in Trimbakeshwar are also being worked out.

"Quality infrastructure will be set up in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, with no shortage of funds," the Chief Minister's Office stated in a release.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of devotees by prioritising security measures during planning.

Highlighting heritage development, the Chief Minister announced a development plan of Rs 681 crores for Choundi, the birthplace of Ahilyadevi Holkar. The ghats constructed by her are also being preserved.

Additionally, Nashik will host a total of 44 auspicious bathing events, and Trimbakeshwar 53, including Ekadashi, Purnima, Amavasya, Vaidhriti, and Vyatipata yogas. Devotees are encouraged to participate in these in large numbers, said District Collector Jalaj Sharma.

Nashik is believed to be the part of Dandakaranya, where Lord Rama lived during his exile. Trimbakeshwar is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas where the Godavari river originates on Bramhagiri hills.

The Kumbh Mela is the world’s largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

The Maha Kumbh Mela was organised at Prayagraj on the banks of the confluence of three rivers in January-February this year.