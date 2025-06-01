Simhastha Kumbh Mela to begin in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar on Oct 31 next year; CM chairs meet

Nashik, Jun 1 (PTI) Important dates of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela were announced on Sunday in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Nashik collectorate.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026 with 'Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar as well as Ramkund and Panchvati and will be underway till July 24, 2028.

On July 29, 2027, 'Nagar Pradakshina' will be held at Nashik, while the first 'Amrut Snan' will be held on August 2, 2027.

The second Amrut Snan will be held on August 31, 2027 and the third and last one will be held in Nashik on September 11, 2027 and on September 12, 2027 at Trimbakeshwar.

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Confirming the announcement of dates, CM Fadnavis said the meeting was attended by seers of all 13 main "akhadas" and representatives of the Purohit Sangh.

He said those who attended the meeting were provided details of the works being carried out by the state government for organising the mega event, among the largest in the world.

"Tenders of works costing Rs 4000 crore have been issued. Tenders for another set of works entailing expenditure of Rs 2000 crore will also be issued soon. Work on the sewage treatment plant (STP), cleaning of Godavari river and land acquisition for 'Sadhugram' are in progress as well," Fadnavis told reporters.

On crowd control and management to ensure there is no stampede-like situation, the CM said 'Amrut Snan' dates have been announced and since the event will run for a long time, devotees need not rush just on particular days and must space out their visits.

"The government is making every effort to make Simhastha Kumbh Mela a memorable and very well-planned affair," Fadnavis asserted.

He also accepted a suggestion during the meeting from Mahant Rajendradas Maharaj that 'shahi snan' should be called 'Amrut Snan' the way it was done in the recently concluded Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.