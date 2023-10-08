Similipal tiger reserve in Odisha to reopen for public from Oct 24

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will reopen for tourists from October 24, officials said on Sunday.

The reserve, which was closed to tourists because of monsoon, will allow tourists from October 24, said STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

At least 25-35 vehicles will be allowed inside the park daily. Tourists will be restricted from carrying plastic bags, he said.

Tourists can enter STR using two gates — Kaliani and Pithabata — between 6am and 9am and will have to leave using Barehipani and Jaranda gates by 3pm and Chahala gate by 4 pm. All tourists will have to leave the park latest by 5pm, STR guidelines said.

If the car of a tourist develops any mechanical snag inside the park, they will have to pay Rs 4,000 and avail vehicles provided by the STR, the guidelines said. PTI BBM BBM MNB