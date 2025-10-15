Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha to reopen for tourists from Oct 18

Baripada, Oct 15 (PTI) Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will reopen for tourists from October 18, an official said here on Wednesday.

The tiger reserve was closed for tourists from June 30 due to the monsoon, the STR official said.

According to the notification issued by STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, a maximum of 60 vehicles will be allowed inside the national park daily.

Maximum 35 vehicles will be allowed from Jashipur checkgate, while 25 vehicles will enter the STR through Pithabata checkgate, Baripada.

Tourists can visit the National Park from the entry point in Jashipur from 5 am to 9 am and the Pithabata entry point in Baripada division from 8 am to 9 am.

The tourists have to leave Simlipal Tiger Reserve through the exit gates by 6 pm on the same day.

Besides, the tourists can also tour the national park through open jeep safari. Morning time wildlife safari will start from 5:30 am and continue for 5 hours, and evening time wildlife safari will start at 2 pm and end in 4 hours.

As many as 38,483 tourists, including 12 foreigners, visited Simlipal in 2024-25, generating revenue of Rs 4.26 crore, Gogineni said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG