Simmi Agnihotri was 'exceptional educationist and vibrant social worker': CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to Professor Simmi Agnihotri, the late wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and said that she was an "exceptional educationist and a vibrant social worker".

Professor Simmi Agnihotri passed away on February 9 following a heart attack.

Sukhu said Professor Agnihotri's contribution in the field of education and social works will remain memorable.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to Professor Agnihotri during his visit to Gondpur Jaichand village in Haroli sub division of Una district where he attend the Shraddhanjali and Prarthna Sabha.

Sukhu said that she will be an inspiration for the supporters of women upliftment and empowerment.

The chief minister said that her sudden demise was an irreparable loss to the family, especially Mukesh Agnihotri and their daughter Astha Agnihotri, as Professor Simmi always remained a great strength and support for the family, a statement issued here said.

"But at this juncture of grief, both of them will have to emotionally support each-other," he said, adding that a real homage to Professor Agnihotri would be to follow her thoughts and simplicity in nature.

"We were in a university and I knew her for her simplicity and dedication for attaining best in studies," he said.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid floral tribute to Professor Agnihotri.

A documentary on Professor Agnihotri's life and works was also screened. PTI/BPL AS AS