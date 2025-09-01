Simplify rules for premature release of prisoners: UP CM Adityanath to officials

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to simplify and clearly define the rules for a premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age or disability.

Adityanath said the policy must be transparent, humane and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically, without the requirement of applying separately.

At a review meeting for prison administration and reform services, the chief minister instructed the officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release. He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Adityanath emphasised that the jail manual must clearly specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. He also underscored that the rule for a premature release should not apply to convicts of heinous crimes, such as murder, terrorism, treason and crimes against women and children, noting that public safety is paramount.

Highlighting reforms, the chief minister proposed an automatic review of eligible cases thrice a year -- in January, May and September -- with reasons for rejection to be recorded and the right given to prisoners to challenge such decisions.

He further suggested involving inmates in constructive activities like agriculture and cow service during their jail term.

The officials informed him that a model suggested by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also under consideration for adoption in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath directed that the new policy draft be prepared soon, ensuring that the process is fair, swift and rooted in human sensibilities, the statement said. PTI NAV RC