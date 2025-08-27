'Simply cannot run bullet train with bogies of goods train': Delhi court flags ‘archaic’ laws

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A Delhi court, while hearing a civil suit, referred to some "archaic" laws under the Code of Civil Procedure of 1908 and said that a bullet train cannot be run with the bogies of a goods train.

District Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was hearing an application by a decree holder for execution of the court's earlier judgment against a private company in a matter regarding a civil suit for the recovery of around Rs 24.42 lakh.

In an order dated August 25, the judge said, "Under the ease of doing business, the government of India has made a laudatory and fantastic legislation, to fast track the commercial disputes by enacting the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, which has resulted in extremely fast adjudication of commercial disputes." "But somehow it appears it has escaped the notice of legislature that to run such a fast track legislation, it cannot rely upon archaic Order 21 CPC (execution of decrees and orders) and other relevant sections, which were enacted long ago in the year 1908, as you simply cannot run a bullet train with the bogies of a goods train." He said that bullet trains could only be run with a "shinkansen engine" of Japan.

"Therefore, I am sure the legislature will look into this aspect very soon to make relevant changes," the judge said. PTI MNR KVK KVK