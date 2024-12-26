Simran Singh, radio jockey with 7 lakh followers on Instagram, dies by suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI) Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir with nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram, allegedly committed suicide in her rented house in Sector 47 here, police said on Thursday.

Her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, they said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

The Instagram profile of Simran, known by her fans as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan", shows she last posted a reel on December 13, police said.

According to police, Simran who had 6,82,000 followers on Instagram lived on rent with other friends in house number 58 of Sector 47 here for the last several months.

Sunil Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, said that they got information at around 9:30pm on Wednesday by a Simran's friend who was staying in the same house.

A police team reached the spot and found the Simran's room locked from inside. The team broke open the door of the room and found her hanging, the SHO said.

Her family members, who reached here after being informed about the incident, said that she was upset for some time, he said.

"We handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem today. A probe is underway," the SHO added. PTI COR KVK KVK