Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday made derogatory remarks against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who had recently courted controversy with her comments on the farmers' protest.
Mann, 79, made the disparaging remarks, mentioning “rape” when a reporter in Karnal asked him to comment on a recent interview given by the Mandi MP.
The actor-politician recently posted a clip from the interview in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership.
She alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed agri laws.
Mann, a former IPS official who has been a proponent of Khalistan, was in Karnal to attend a party event. The Haryana Assembly polls are being held on October 1.
Simranjit Mann makes derogatory comments on Kangana
