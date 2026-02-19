SIMS Hospital launches integrated sleep institute in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Healthcare provider SIMS Hospital on Thursday launched its "first integrated sleep institute", a multidisciplinary centre dedicated to treating sleep-related disorders, an official said.

The institute brings together 10 specialities under a single structured framework, integrating medical, surgical, diagnostic, and supportive services.

Equipped with a dedicated Sleep Board and advanced sleep analysis technologies, the centre offers comprehensive and personalised treatment for neurological, psychological, and respiratory sleep disorders across all age groups, according to a press release.

The institute will provide specialised care for sleep-related conditions linked to cardiac events during sleep and stroke.

It will be staffed by a multidisciplinary team comprising ENT surgeons, pulmonologists, neurologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and conservative dentists working collaboratively to deliver personalised care.

Dr Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, Director and Senior Consultant (ENT), who heads the sleep institute, said: “Stroke and nighttime heart attacks frequently occur in individuals with sleep disorders. In fact, at least three-fourths of patients experiencing these life-threatening events have underlying sleep disorders.” "The problem with snoring is that oxygen intake reduces while carbon dioxide elimination becomes inadequate, leading to serious systemic complications," he said.

"In many ways, untreated sleep disorders are as risky for heart disease and stroke as cigarette smoking is for cancer," he added.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh inaugurated the institute in the presence of Ravi Pachamuthu, chairman of SRM Group, the release added.