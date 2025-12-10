SIMS Hospitals performs rare endoscopic surgery to remove left ventricular tumour

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) SIMS Hospitals on Wednesday said it has successfully removed a rare left ventricular tumour through an endoscopic minimally invasive keyhole procedure.

The surgery was performed on a 45-year-old woman who had developed a very rare tumour inside the heart’s main pumping chamber.

On diagnosis, doctors found a mass attached to the left ventricle. "An MRI confirmed a left ventricular mass/thrombus measuring 1.6 x 1.5 cm," the hospital said in a release.

Left ventricular tumours are extremely rare, occurring in only one out of 20-30 million people.

The conventional approach for such cases is an open-heart procedure through sternotomy.

However, doctors at the Chennai-based hospital opted for endoscopic cardiac surgery—a minimally invasive keyhole technique involving small openings between the ribs to access the heart chambers and remove the tumour.

The procedure was performed by cardiothoracic surgery consultant A Mohammed Ibrahim under the guidance of V V Bashi, Director and Senior Consultant at the Institute of Cardiac and Advanced Aortic Diseases.

Bashi said removal of a left ventricular mass through a minimally invasive approach is exceptionally rare worldwide and has been "performed in India for the first time." The surgery eliminated the risk of complications such as stroke, he added.

"She is now completely normal and resumed routine activities without discomfort within two weeks," Bashi said. PTI VIJ SSK