Simultaneous poll is unconstitutional, being brought with political motive: Ponmudy

Chennai: The Centre’s initiative of 'one nation, one election' was ‘unconstitutional’ and was being brought with a political motive, DMK senior and Tamil Nadu Forests Minister K Ponmudy said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the DMK legal wing’s third state conference that began here, he said the conference has taken up the topic 'one nation, one election' for discussion, and he was sure that it would discuss the legal implications later in the day.

“The move is unconstitutional and is being brought with a political motive," the Minister said.

There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it, the party said.

Advertisment

The simultaneous elections proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. This would allow voters to cast their ballots for both tiers of government on the same day in their constituencies, though voting could still occur in phases across the country, the Centre had said.

By synchronising these electoral timelines, the approach aims to address logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections, it had said.

Ponmudy said he had faced several cases in the past including those filed with political motive during the erstwhile AIADMK regime under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "They filed a case against me for visiting a civil supplies godown and on then opposition leader and now Chief Minister M K Stalin and myself for visiting the Queen Mary's College," Ponmudy said at the conference.

Advertisment

But these cases were successfully won by meticulous presentation and sound arguments by the DMK advocates in the courts. “The DMK’s legal wing, especially senior advocate N R Elango, who has been handling my cases, should be appreciated for the good work,” he said.

Party General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan who inaugurated the conference at the St George's Anglo Indian School, said he studied law and began practise in his younger days but took to full-time politics.

“Like me Ponmudy and S Regupathy (state Law Minister) are advocates but they seldom go to courts. But, Ponmudy goes to the court to appear in his cases,” Duraimurugan said in a lighter vein.

Advertisment

He however, pointed out that there were dedicated advocates in the party who devoted their time and efforts in successfully handling the legal cases.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, N R Elango, spoke.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

Advertisment

Several ministers and senior DMK functionaries participated in the inaugural session. The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation."