Simultaneous polls: First meet of panel headed by Kovind this afternoon

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The first meeting of the high-level committee on simultaneous polls under former president Ram Nath Kovind will take place on Wednesday.

Sources said the meeting will take place at 3.00 pm at the residence of Kovind.

On Saturday, the government had notified the high-level committee under Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.

Home Minister Amit Shah, senior advocate Harish Salve, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N K Singh, former CVC Sanjay Kothari and former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad are its members.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had declined to be part of the committee.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee.