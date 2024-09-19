Simultaneous polls: Hold civic elections in Maharashtra first, says Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has said if the Union government is so concerned about the 'one nation, one election' reform, it should first hold polls to the civic bodies in Maharashtra.

Elections to several municipal bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are pending.

"If so much importance is being given to elections, then first hold civic body polls," Raj Thackeray said in a post on X on Wednesday, noting that by October many civic bodies will be running under administrators for more than four years.

While the Union cabinet has approved a recommendation for simultaneous elections by a high-level panel, it must also consider views of the states, the MNS chief said.

He also sought to know what happens if a state government collapses or an assembly is dissolved, or if there are mid-term Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The central government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cabinet's decision, saying it will be a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms in the country.

Various opposition parties, however, have said holding simultaneous polls is not practical.

Asserting that several political parties are already on board, the government said even the parties opposed to it may now feel pressure from within to change their stand due to widespread support on the issue from the people of the country. PTI PR KRK GK