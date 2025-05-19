Simultaneous polls: JPC meets Maharashtra CM, political leaders

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Joint Parliamentary Committee on simultaneous polls on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other stakeholders in the state to ascertain their views.

The JPC has been formed with regard to Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill 2024 and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 on 'One Nation, One Election', which seeks to synchronise polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies with the aim of streamlining the electoral process.

The meeting, which was held under the chairman of Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary, involved participation of the CM, the deputy CMs, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and other key officials, a release said.

"The committee thoroughly deliberated on the constitutional, administrative, and potential implications of simultaneous elections. In the context of governance stability, discussions also covered the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the anti-defection law," it said.

Additionally, representatives from various organizations, including the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, the Bombay High Court Advocates' Association, NSE, BSE, Maharashtra Agro-Industries Development Corporation were present before the committee, the release said.

"The meeting saw discussions on the legal and financial advantages of simultaneous elections, as well as the benefits of increased policy stability. The respective institutions committed to conducting deeper studies on simultaneous elections and presenting reports to the committee," it said.

During the meeting, well-known filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his views, expressing concerns about the challenges faced by the film industry due to frequent elections, the statement added. PTI MR BNM