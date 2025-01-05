Simultaneous polls needed, will eliminate economic losses caused by frequent elections: Goyal

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Simultaneous polls is a reform that is the need of the hour and will eliminate economic losses caused by frequent elections and ensure uninterrupted development, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"This reform (One Nation One Election) is the need of the hour and has the blessings of the people of India. It will eliminate economic losses caused by frequent elections and ensure uninterrupted development," Goyal said.

Goyal, who is BJP MP from Mumbai North constituency, also took part in the party's special membership drive during the day.

He welcomed new members, including coolies, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, shoe polishers, street vendors, women from all sections of society as well as into the world's largest political party.

"Every member of our BJP family will work together to ensure pucca homes replace temporary shelters where the poor currently reside," he stated.

The minister also underlined the double-engine government's success in accelerating development and introduced a triple-engine vision that combines the efforts of the Centre, state, and local governments to further enhance infrastructure, skilling, and job creation measures.

"Skilling, job creation, and inclusive development are key pillars of our mission to make India Viksit Bharat," Goyal added. PTI PR BNM