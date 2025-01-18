Simultaneous polls not against federal structure: Meghwal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously is not against the federal structure, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, asserting that synchronised polls will improve governance.

He also said those opposing 'one nation, one election' are doing it due to political reasons.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Meghwal said the first few Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections were held together from 1952.

If that was not against the federal structure, "how will it be bad (for federalism) now," he asked.

Meghwal said the bills on simultaneous polls were referred to a joint committee of Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also keen that a House panel should examine the draft laws.

In the first meeting of the joint committee, Legislative Department Secretary Rajiv Mani explained to the members various aspects of simultaneous polls as well as the history of synchronised elections.

"Now the biggest allegation they (those who are opposed to one nation, one election) make is that it is against the federal structure. I want to say that the 1952 elections were held, the elections of all the assemblies were also held simultaneously. "The 1957 elections were held; the 1962 elections were held simultaneously. The 1967 elections were held simultaneously... Now how will it be bad (for federal structure)?" he said.

Meghwal saidn simultaneous polls will lead to good governance and expeditious development.

The difficulties that arise from time to time due to the Model Code of Conduct will be addressed, he asserted.

He said that the opposition members in the joint parliamentary committee have been explained what the synchronised system is and they have understood. "What is the 'appointed date' of the Lok Sabha, this has also been told to them, they have understood everything." "... if someone is opposing it, then they are doing it for political reasons," he claimed.

Responding to a question on the Waqf amendment bill, he said a joint committee of the two Houses is examining the draft laws and holding consultations.

"But how can it be that when there is some property of a village and one day you will come and say that it is the property of waqf and it will become the property of waqf?" Meghwal questioned .

He said a system should be there in place in case of an encroachment.

After the committee submits report, it will come to Parliament for consideration and passing.

On the issue of Places of Worship Act, the Union minister said when the matter is in the Supreme Court, any comment on the issue should be avoided. PTI NAB TIR TIR