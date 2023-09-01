Simultaneous polls not to have any impact in Arunachal, says regional party

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) With the BJP-led NDA government constituting a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), the lone regional party in the state, on Friday said it will bear no impact as the state is facing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

PPA secretary general Kaling Jerang said the party is not worried about simultaneous polls and is gearing up to contest the 2024 parliamentary and state elections.

"Some states where assembly polls were held recently may suffer if 'one nation, one election' is made a law. But it will have no impact in Arunachal as the northeastern state had held simultaneous polls even in 2019," Jerang added.

Officials in Delhi said simultaneous elections will result in huge savings for the public exchequer and avoid replication of effort on the part of the administrative and the law and order machinery. It will also bring considerable savings to political parties and candidates in their election campaigns, they said. PTI UPL UPL MNB