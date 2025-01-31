Simultaneous polls panel likely to consult Election Commission, ex-chief justices, political parties

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Former chief justices of the Supreme Court and high courts, the Election Commission, political parties and state governments figured in an indicative list prepared on Friday by the parliamentary panel scrutinising the bills proposing simultaneous polls.

The meeting witnessed several opposition members pitching that they should be circulated a copy of verbatim exchanges during every sitting, as the panel's chairperson PP Chaudhary pointed out that such a demand was not in sync with the convention followed by parliamentary committees.

However, members such as DMK's P Wilson and Congress' Manish Tewari insisted that their demand fell within the rules guiding parliamentary committees.

Chaudhary said he would seek Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's views on the issue.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the views of her opposition colleagues.

When a suggestion was made by a ruling party member that academic institutions could be roped in to raise awareness on the idea of 'one nation, one election', some opposition members objected, saying it was outside the remit of the joint parliamentary committee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chaudhary -- a BJP MP -- said an indicative list of various bodies and other stakeholders was prepared, and members were asked to suggest more names for consideration.

"We will seek views of all stakeholders. There will be written as well as oral submissions," he said, citing teachers, students and migrant workers as among others who would be reached out to for their views.

Constitutional experts, security agencies, many government departments, media organisations, Law Commission of India, Bar Council of India, public sector undertakings, think-tanks, chambers of commerce, academic institutions such as IIMs are among those likely to be consulted, sources said.

The panel, which will be touring states to consult various stakeholders, may put out advertisements in the media, inviting suggestions on the concept of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The 39-member committee is scrutinising two bills on simultaneous elections, including one for amending the Constitution.

The government has asserted that simultaneous elections would boost development, as frequent elections hampered development work, and reduce public expenditure.

Opposition parties have slammed the idea as "unconstitutional" and against federalism.

The joint parliamentary committee is likely to seek an extension of its tenure as its current term ends in the first week of the ongoing Budget Session.

"It is going to be a long-drawn exercise," a member said.

Sharing a list of organisations and institutions that need to be consulted, DMK's Wilson has written to Chaudhary, emphasising the need for adopting a "transparent, inclusive and accountable" approach in the committee's deliberations.