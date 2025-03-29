Simultaneous polls' push a bid to deprive people of 'other' religions from voting rights: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday targeted the Centre over its push for simultaneous polls, claiming polling will be eventually conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters list under the guise of electoral reforms.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed the BJP wants only one party to survive in the country and that the "one party one election" is its ultimate goal.

Referring to Donald Trump, the editorial stated that while the US President wants to stop Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting, similarly, in India polling will be conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters' list and this will be labelled as election reform.

It also pointed to the executive action signed by Trump on Tuesday to overhaul elections.

The order makes the documentary proof of citizenship necessary for registration to vote in federal elections and demands that all ballots be received by Election Day.

"India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the strongest democracy. However, it is evident that the roots of democracy are so weak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have no faith in democracy and the freedom of expression," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Dubbing Trump a "White Modi", the editorial said the decision is a blow to the vote bank of the democrats because this will automatically eliminate the Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting.

"Modi and the BJP want only one party to survive in the country. 'One party one election' is the ultimate goal," the editorial said, taking a dig at the Modi government's push for simultaneous polls. PTI PR NSK