Simultaneous polls rooted in national interest, aimed at optimising time, resources: CM Saini

Gurugram, June 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the simultaneous election concept is not just a political idea but a vision rooted in national interest, aimed at optimising time, and resources, and ensuring public participation.

Addressing people during the 'Gurugram Run' organised on the 'One Nation, One Election' theme, he said simultaneous polls are a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for national unity.

"This initiative is designed to give equal opportunities to every citizen, encouraging progress as one nation, moving forward together", Saini said. "When a nation moves forward together, it can overcome every challenge. A unified nation can find solutions to every crisis." It is part of the larger dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a vision that fosters strength through unity, he said.

The chief minister pointed out that 'Gurugram Run' carries a powerful message for the youth. "Nation-building is not achieved solely through meetings and policies. The resolve and energy of the youth are essential to it. When the youth comes forward, it ignites a wave of change," he said.

Innovation, dialogue, and sensitivity are essential to make the concept of simultaneous polls a success, Saini said and urged the youth to actively engage in creating a meaningful conversation around the idea.

Referring to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, the Haryana chief minister termed it a prime example of social awareness and public participation.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 from Haryana, the campaign has evolved into a nationwide movement, he said.

En route to the PWD Rest House after attending the programme, Saini suddenly halted his convoy to play cricket with local youth.

Addressing the gathering, state minister for sports Gaurav Gautam emphasised the critical role of youth in making simultaneous polls a success.

He asserted that holding repeated elections at various levels not only strains economic resources but also disrupts the continuity of development.

