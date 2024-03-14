Simultaneous polls will accelerate development: MP CM

Bhopal, Mar 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies would increase the pace of development.

A high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day recommended simultaneous elections in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

"Simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies would bolster development whereas elections at different times hamper development," Yadav said. PTI COR LAL KRK