Simultaneous polls will save public money, boost development, say BJP's allies

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) BJP's allies on Wednesday rallied to support simultaneous elections after the Union Cabinet approved the Kovind panel's recommendations, saying it will boost development and save public money.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) lauded the development.

Janata Dal (Secular) has also supported the Centre's decision on 'one nation, one election'. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has in the past backed the concept.

In a whole-hearted endorsement, Paswan said it is a significant and historic decision taken in the interest of the country.

Simultaneous polls will not only strengthen democratic process but also reduce election-related expenses and accelerate developmental activities, said Paswan, who has in the past taken a stand different from the BJP on certain issues, such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, creating a flutter.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) had extended its support to simultaneous polls in its submission to the Kovind committee as well.

Paswan also said that from a security perspective, it will simplify the roles of paramilitary forces, police, and administrative officials during elections.

His father Ram Vilas Paswan supported the proposal, he noted.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said simultaneous polls will rid the country of frequent polls, obviate the drain on public exchequer and result in policy continuity.

He said 'one nation, one election', which was recommended by a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, will have long-term consequences and bring the country comprehensive benefits.

It will also help boost polling, he said in a statement.

The JD(U) is among the parties which have been supportive of the idea of simultaneous elections and has said so in its submission before the committee.

All BJP allies, including TDP, Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas), have in principle supported the concept, which was on the BJP's manifesto for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

JDS leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters here that his party supports the initiative as a "historic step" towards improving India's electoral system.

He added that within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its election promise by taking this decision.

Welcoming the decision, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, said in a statement that besides reducing expenditure, the measure will foster national unity by synchronizing the election process.

"The initiative is expected to bring down enormous election-related costs and avoid the policy paralysis that occurs when various elections overlap.

"By holding simultaneous elections, the nation can focus on its long-term goals of economic and social development, ensuring that governance remains effective throughout elected terms," he said.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the Kovind committee's recommendations in its meeting held earlier in the day.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for comprehensive discussion on the issue, and said the government will work to evolve a consensus on the contentious proposal, which has drawn strong criticism from opposition parties. PTI KR RSN KVK KVK