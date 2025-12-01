Since launch of PRASHAD, 54 projects sanctioned with estimated cost of Rs 1,726.74 cr: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Since the launch of the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme in January 2015, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 54 projects in 28 states and UTs with an estimated cost of Rs 1726.74 crore, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Under the scheme, the ministry has developed tourism infrastructure for improving tourist amenities and experience at pilgrimage sites, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

Also, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the ministry has sanctioned 76 projects under different thematic circuits for a total sanctioned cost of Rs 5,290.30 crore, the government said.

The Swadesh Darshan scheme has been revamped as 'Swadesh Darshan 2.0' (SD 2.0) with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible tourism destinations.

"Till date, 53 projects have been sanctioned by the ministry under SD 2.0 at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 2,208.27 crore," the minister said.

Under the PRASHAD scheme, infrastructure development is undertaken in an inclusive, integrated and sustainable manner that focuses on livelihoods, skills, cleanliness, security, accessibility, and service delivery, the minister said.

The scheme contributes to employment generation while also enhancing awareness and fostering skills and capacity development of the local communities, he said.

"Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, out of the 76 sanctioned projects, 75 have been physically completed and under the PRASHAD scheme, out of 54 sanctioned projects, 32 have been physically completed," Shekhawat said. PTI KND ARI