Since NCP, NCP (SP) are fighting Pune polls unitedly, no joining hands with either: Cong's Joshi

Pune, Dec 25 (PTI) The Congress will not forge an alliance with the NCP (SP) or the Ajit Pawar-led NCP as these two parties have decided to contest the Pune civic polls together, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Mohan Joshi said on Thursday.

The Congress is exploring the possibility of forming an alliance with "natural" MVA partners such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and other like-minded outfits, Joshi added.

"A meeting of the MPCC was held in Mumbai today under state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. During the meeting, directions were issued that Congress should go with like-minded parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh. If the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi wants to join, it is welcome," he said.

Congress will contest the Pune civic polls along with parties that believe in secularism and democracy, he asserted.

Two days ago, Congress leader Satej Patil said he had received a proposal from Ajit Pawar to form an alliance for the Pune civic polls.

Speaking on this, Joshi said, "Since the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are contesting the civic polls together, Congress will not go with either of the two parties." He also said that if Prashant Jagtap, who resigned on Wednesday as the NCP (SP) city unit president and party member, wishes to join Congress, he would be welcomed.

"There has been no communication from him so far. If he expresses his desire to join, the state Congress leadership will take appropriate steps," Joshi said.

Jagtap was reportedly upset over the party joining hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.