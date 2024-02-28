Since Oct, 52K tonne of debris deposited at construction & demolition waste collection points: MCD

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Since October, 52,000 tonne of debris have been deposited at construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points, which has resulted in a "38 per cent reduction" in illegal dumping during October-November period, according the city's municipal corporation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) early in February had said that it was in the process of establishing 100 debris collection points in the national capital to mitigate pollution.

"In order to curb air pollution and tackle rising construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Delhi, the municipal corporation, in collaboration with the Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG), has taken proactive initiatives. The focus is on identifying key C&D waste collection points, curbing illegal dumping, and educating citizens on responsible waste disposal," the MCD said in a statement on Wednesday.

While 35 such points are already operational in various zones, locations have been identified for another 49.

"Since October (2023), 52,000 tonnes of debris have been collected at these collection stores, resulting in a noteworthy 38 per cent reduction in illegal dumping from October to November," the MCD claimed in the statement.

New collection points are being established at Narela, Shahdara (North), Shahdara (South) and Rohini zones to cater to growing waste disposal needs, it said.

To boost awareness, information on C&D waste collection sites is available on the MCD 311 App and the MCD website. Citizen engagement is a priority, with 213 meetings held with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and 180 waste transporters trained for compliance, officials said.

In addition to these initiatives, citizens are vital contributors to the success of Delhi's C&D waste management system. Citizens are urged to deposit non-bulk C&D waste, amounting to less than 20 tonnes per day (TPD), at designated collection stores, the MCD said.

Bulk waste, exceeding 20 TPD or part of a project totalling 300 tonnes, should be directed straight to the designated C&D plants, the statement said.

They must adhere to C&D rules, follow safety measures, and ensure no construction and demolition waste is "left uncovered or without necessary safeguards," it added.

The emphasis on citizens' participation, awareness, and establishment of accessible collection points marks a "positive shift" towards sustainable waste management practices in the city, the civic body said. PTI KND CK CK