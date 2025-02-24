Since when did samajwadis start respecting Ambedkar, SP govt planned to demolish memorials: UP CM

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) "Since when did 'samajwadis' start respecting Ambedkar?" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked on Monday as he took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of renaming Kannauj Medical College and having plans to demolish Ambedkar memorials for marriage halls during its rule.

Targeting the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, the chief minister, in his speech in the state assembly during a discussion on the governor's address, accused it of neglecting the contributions of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and other Dalit leaders.

"Since when did you 'samajwadis' start respecting Ambedkar? The SP government once planned to demolish these (Ambedkar memorials). Their history with great leaders and women is well known," he said, referring to the infamous 1995 Lucknow state guest house incident.

On June 2, 1995, after BSP supremo Mayawati announced her decision to withdraw support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav government, SP leaders and workers reached the guest house where she was scheduled to meet her party leaders and allegedly attacked her.

She was rescued from the guest house by BJP leaders. Later, the governor sacked the Mulayam Singh Yadav dispensation and invited Mayawati to form the government.

"The world has seen the actions of the Samajwadi Party. They cannot escape their past deeds even if they get a clean chit from anywhere. Every civilized society has been distressed by their conduct," Adityanath said in the assembly.

Adityanath emphasized that "2024 marks the Amrit Mahotsav year of the Indian Constitution, celebrating 75 years since its implementation on January 26, 1950". The government has been taking various initiatives to honour Ambedkar and other makers of the Constitution, the chief minister said.

The Panchteerths were built by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Additionally, several important projects are being undertaken by the BJP's double-engine government, including the construction of an international cultural centre named after Ambedkar in Lucknow and celebration of Constitution Day, the chief minister said.

Other key initiatives include the Vijay Stambh Memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and the development of a 56-foot-high statue of Nishad Raj Guha along with Lord Ram in Shringaverpur as part of a corridor project.

He also announced upcoming projects, including a grand scheme in honour of Ahilyabai Holkar and dedicated programmes for Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas.

Adityanath said the government would commemorate the centennial year of the 1925 Kakori Train Action, a significant event in the Indian freedom struggle, in a grand manner.

Additionally, he highlighted the centennary celebrations of the Kakori Train Action, an important milestone in India's independence movement, and assured that the government would commemorate it with grandeur.

Adityanath credited the BJP government with celebrating Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day since 2018 and launching the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, saying it has significantly boosted local artisans and increased exports.

"For the first time, kalanamak rice, known as the prasad of Lord Buddha, has gained recognition. Uttar Pradesh's exports have now reached over Rs 2.25 lakh crore," he added.

Adityanath also told the assembly that in 2024, the government organized a grand cultural programme at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi with an investment of Rs 500 crore, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage.

Responding to the opposition's criticism about Ayodhya's development, the chief minister claimed that earlier no significant progress was made in the holy city but now 8-10 lakh devotees visit the place daily.

"Without road expansion, airport and railway station upgrades, how could such a large number of devotees come?" he asked.

He also announced that land has been acquired for the Sanatan Dharma Museum in Ayodhya which will showcase the architecture of temples worldwide. PTI NAV NSD NSD