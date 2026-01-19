Sincere efforts needed to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free by 2026: Governor

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday expressed concern over the state failing to achieve tuberculosis elimination target till 2024 and said there was a need to introspect the reason for it.

He said concerted efforts were needed to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free by this year.

The data for 2025 is being compiled.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuberculosis Elimination at Rampur in Shimla district, the governor called upon social organisations, institutions and individuals to come forward as Nikshay Mitras.

Nikshay Mitras are individuals or entities who support TB patients by providing them nutritional, additional diagnostic and vocational support as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Shukla said the standard treatment period for tuberculosis was six months, and patients who complete the full course of treatment and get medically cleared are declared TB Champions.

He said Nikshay Mitras who have adopted TB patients must ensure uninterrupted support and adherence to their treatment for the entire six-month duration.

The governor further shared that he himself has adopted 59 TB patients from Nirmand block, while his secretary at Raj Bhavan has adopted six patients from Ani block.

On the occasion, he also distributed nutrition kits to TB patients from both these blocks. PTI COR RUK RUK