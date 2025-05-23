Sincere work key to reviving loss-making PSUs: Puducherry CM

Puducherry, May 23 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday urged employees of cooperative and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to work sincerely, saying their commitment is key to making these ventures profitable.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 34 crore ice cream manufacturing plant at Kurumbapet, under the Pondicherry Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Ponlait), Rangasamy noted that several PSUs in the union territory had become non-functional due to sustained losses.

"It is extremely difficult to revive these undertakings, and one must recognise how a lack of sincere effort by employees has largely contributed to their losses and eventual closure in Puducherry," he said.

He lauded Ponlait for its popularity among residents for its milk supply, but expressed concern over the unit's financial struggles.

The new plant, set up in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), will produce ice cream to be supplied to NDDB, which is expected to help Ponlait overcome its losses.

Highlighting the region’s dairy deficit, Rangasamy said Puducherry requires 1.2 lakh litres of milk daily, while local production stands at just 60,000 litres. The gap is being filled by milk procured from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He encouraged educated youth to consider dairy farming to help meet the shortfall.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, who was present at the event, emphasised the long-standing relationship between NDDB and Ponlait, dating back to the Operation Flood II and III initiatives.

"The Indian ice cream market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, and evolving consumer preferences. It is vital for dairy cooperatives to be part of this growth," Shah said.

He noted that India is the world's largest milk producer, contributing nearly a quarter of the global output with an annual production of 231 million tonnes, valued at Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

"Milk is now the most valuable agricultural commodity in India—surpassing the combined value of cereals, pulses, and sugarcane," he added.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, and senior officials from the Cooperative Milk Producers Union were also present at the event.